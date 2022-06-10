Spectrum Global Solutions (OTCMKTS:SGSI) vs. Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Head to Head Contrast

Spectrum Global Solutions (OTCMKTS:SGSI – Get Rating) and Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Spectrum Global Solutions and Consolidated Communications’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spectrum Global Solutions $18.68 million 0.24 -$17.71 million N/A N/A Consolidated Communications $1.28 billion 0.73 -$107.08 million ($1.76) -4.63

Spectrum Global Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Consolidated Communications.

Profitability

This table compares Spectrum Global Solutions and Consolidated Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spectrum Global Solutions -114.79% N/A -126.31% Consolidated Communications -12.77% 8.17% 0.92%

Risk and Volatility

Spectrum Global Solutions has a beta of -0.86, indicating that its share price is 186% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Consolidated Communications has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.9% of Consolidated Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 32.4% of Spectrum Global Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Consolidated Communications shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Spectrum Global Solutions and Consolidated Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spectrum Global Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Consolidated Communications 0 2 0 0 2.00

Consolidated Communications has a consensus price target of $5.50, suggesting a potential downside of 32.43%. Given Consolidated Communications’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Consolidated Communications is more favorable than Spectrum Global Solutions.

Summary

Consolidated Communications beats Spectrum Global Solutions on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Spectrum Global Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spectrum Global Solutions Inc. provides professional services and infrastructure solutions to the telecommunications and technology industry, utility entities, and enterprises sectors in the United State, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It offers Wi-Fi, Wi-Max, wide-area, fiber, distributed antenna system, small cell distributed, public safety, and enterprise networks for incumbent local exchange carriers, telecommunications original equipment manufacturers, cable broadband multiple system operators, tower and network aggregators, utility entities, government, and enterprise customers. The company also provides outsourced engineering and installation services, staffing solutions, and other services, which include consulting to the telecommunications industry, service providers, and enterprise customers. Spectrum Global Solutions Inc. is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

Consolidated Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; data center and disaster recovery solutions; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange, and wireless carriers comprising cellular backhaul and other fiber transport solutions. The company also provides voice services, such as local phone and long-distance services; and sells business equipment, as well as offers related hardware and maintenance support, video, and other miscellaneous services. In addition, it offers video services, which consist of high-definition television, digital video recorders (DVR), and/or a whole home DVR; and on-demand streaming TV services that provide endless entertainment options. Further, the company provides network access services that include interstate and intrastate switched access, network special access, and end user access; and telephone directory publishing, video advertising, billing and support, and other miscellaneous services. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Mattoon, Illinois.

