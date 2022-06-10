Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires Shares of 328,524 Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 328,524 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,965,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Centennial Resource Development at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000.

Shares of CDEV stock opened at $9.46 on Friday. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $9.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 5.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.68.

Centennial Resource Development ( NASDAQ:CDEV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.35). Centennial Resource Development had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDEV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.40 to $11.20 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.20.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

