Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys New Position in Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRECU)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRECU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,004,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRECU. Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $502,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $752,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $502,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,505,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,055,000.

NASDAQ CRECU opened at $9.99 on Friday. Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $10.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.03 and a 200-day moving average of $10.03.

Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue an initial business combination target in technology, healthcare, education services, consumer, and retail sectors in Latin America.

