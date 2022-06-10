Squarepoint Ops LLC Cuts Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 76.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,877 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 86,358 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Textron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 214.2% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 260.0% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Textron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TXT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Textron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

TXT opened at $66.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Textron Inc. has a one year low of $60.36 and a one year high of $79.45.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 2.33%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

