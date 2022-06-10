Squarepoint Ops LLC Cuts Stock Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,237 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,152 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BMO. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 30,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $446,000. Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $752,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,065,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,307,000 after acquiring an additional 18,877 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

BMO stock opened at $106.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.83 and a 200 day moving average of $111.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $95.37 and a twelve month high of $122.77. The firm has a market cap of $71.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.19.

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.63. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 33.03%. The business had revenue of $9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.081 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 1st. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.37%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BMO shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$155.00 to C$157.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$167.00 to C$171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Desjardins decreased their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$159.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.57.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.