Squarepoint Ops LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,617 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,751,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $427,018,000 after purchasing an additional 397,012 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,063,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,319,000 after purchasing an additional 139,578 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in MDU Resources Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,394,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,676,000 after buying an additional 113,197 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in MDU Resources Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,719,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,015,000 after buying an additional 51,393 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in MDU Resources Group by 49.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,220,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,202,000 after buying an additional 406,118 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDU has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of NYSE MDU opened at $26.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.79. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.92 and a 12-month high of $33.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.76 and a 200 day moving average of $27.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 6.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is currently 49.43%.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as operates 3,500 miles of transmission lines and 4,800 miles of distribution lines.

