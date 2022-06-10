Squarepoint Ops LLC Grows Position in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) by 273.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,683 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.21% of Reata Pharmaceuticals worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RETA. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RETA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

RETA stock opened at $34.61 on Friday. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.24 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.24.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.26) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 137.52% and a negative net margin of 2,650.72%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.86) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

