Squarepoint Ops LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,213 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.13% of Sovos Brands worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Sovos Brands by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 90,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 5,409 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands in the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands in the third quarter valued at about $140,000. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SOVO opened at $14.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Sovos Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.52 and a 1-year high of $17.41.

Sovos Brands ( NASDAQ:SOVO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $209.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.41 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Sovos Brands, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on SOVO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sovos Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Sovos Brands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.73.

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

