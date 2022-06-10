Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $1.99 Million Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 63.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PCAR. StockNews.com upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on PACCAR from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup downgraded PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on PACCAR from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.25.

PCAR stock opened at $88.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.89. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $97.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.78 and a 200-day moving average of $88.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.94%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

