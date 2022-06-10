Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $2.01 Million Holdings in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its stake in shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) by 49.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172,181 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.19% of RealReal worth $2,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in REAL. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in RealReal by 100.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,742,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,436,000 after purchasing an additional 873,379 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in RealReal by 105.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in RealReal by 11.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,343,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,709,000 after purchasing an additional 143,385 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in RealReal in the third quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in RealReal in the third quarter valued at $282,000. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Get RealReal alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ REAL opened at $3.07 on Friday. The RealReal, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $22.83. The stock has a market cap of $289.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.29.

RealReal ( NASDAQ:REAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $146.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.35 million. RealReal had a negative net margin of 46.07% and a negative return on equity of 331.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The RealReal, Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on REAL shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on RealReal from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of RealReal from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of RealReal from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of RealReal from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.59.

In other RealReal news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 16,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $51,622.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,611,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,992,169.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 14,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total transaction of $38,725.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 696,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,583 shares of company stock valued at $216,870. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

About RealReal (Get Rating)

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry and watches, and home and art products. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.