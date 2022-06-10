Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $2.05 Million Holdings in EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.05% of EngageSmart worth $2,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in EngageSmart during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in EngageSmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EngageSmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EngageSmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of EngageSmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ESMT. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of EngageSmart from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of EngageSmart from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of EngageSmart from $28.00 to $30.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of EngageSmart from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of EngageSmart from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.05.

Shares of NYSE:ESMT opened at $19.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.08. EngageSmart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.76 and a 1 year high of $38.83.

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $67.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.86 million. The firm’s revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that EngageSmart, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EngageSmart news, insider Jonathan Cole Seltzer sold 8,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $174,013.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,487.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

