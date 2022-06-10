Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $1.98 Million in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AGCO. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of AGCO by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 442,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,711,000 after acquiring an additional 90,916 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AGCO by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of AGCO in the 3rd quarter worth about $328,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 1,522.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 156,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,170,000 after buying an additional 146,808 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 111.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. 77.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on AGCO in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AGCO from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com downgraded AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AGCO from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AGCO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.91.

AGCO stock opened at $122.20 on Friday. AGCO Co. has a 52-week low of $108.56 and a 52-week high of $150.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.55. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.64.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.48. AGCO had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. AGCO’s payout ratio is presently 8.06%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

