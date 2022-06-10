Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $2.01 Million in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CMCAU)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CMCAU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,014,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $753,000. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. bought a new position in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $755,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,007,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,440,000.

CMCAU stock opened at $10.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.06. Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $10.20.

Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search on companies operating in consumer and consumer technology, financial and business services, healthcare, technology, media, and telecom sectors.

