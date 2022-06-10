Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $2.01 Million in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 339,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,012,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.08% of TechnipFMC at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. 88.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTI stock opened at $8.12 on Friday. TechnipFMC plc has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $10.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 1.88.

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 6.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FTI. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.57 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

