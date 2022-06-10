Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New $1.99 Million Investment in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 60,214 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,992,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.08% of NetScout Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in NetScout Systems by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in NetScout Systems by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NetScout Systems in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in NetScout Systems by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NTCT shares. StockNews.com lowered NetScout Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. Piper Sandler lowered NetScout Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.67.

Shares of NTCT stock opened at $34.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.22. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.01 and a fifty-two week high of $37.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $191.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

