Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New $2.03 Million Investment in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition (NASDAQ:BPACU)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition (NASDAQ:BPACU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPACU. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000.

Shares of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.00. Bullpen Parlay Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.93 and a 52 week high of $10.27.

Bullpen Parlay Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of online real money gaming, technology, sports, digital media, hospitality, and leisure.

