Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New Investment in Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 73,912 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,948,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSP. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Datto by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Datto by 124.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Datto by 133.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Datto by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Datto by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Radhesh Balakrishnan Menon sold 76,125 shares of Datto stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $2,631,641.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,876.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO William Severance sold 1,652 shares of Datto stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $44,620.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 391,816 shares of company stock worth $12,355,110 over the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Datto from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. William Blair cut Datto from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Northland Securities cut Datto from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $35.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Datto in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Datto from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Datto has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.44.

NYSE:MSP opened at $35.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 134.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.19 and a beta of -0.27. Datto Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $35.20.

Datto (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $170.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.57 million. Datto had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 6.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection +, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

