Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases 168,633 Shares of CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating) by 1,187.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,633 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.35% of CarParts.com worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRTS. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in CarParts.com in the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarParts.com in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CarParts.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of CarParts.com by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarParts.com in the 4th quarter worth about $280,000. 84.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of CarParts.com in a research report on Friday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of CarParts.com from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarParts.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTS opened at $8.11 on Friday. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $20.74. The stock has a market cap of $438.52 million, a P/E ratio of -73.72 and a beta of 2.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.19 and a 200 day moving average of $8.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $166.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts expect that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce websites and online marketplaces.

