Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes $1.98 Million Position in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 67,687 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.22% of NETGEAR as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in NETGEAR by 187.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in NETGEAR during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in NETGEAR by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,088 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NETGEAR during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NETGEAR during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NTGR opened at $19.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $558.45 million, a P/E ratio of -17.65 and a beta of 0.79. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.28 and a 12-month high of $41.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.15.

NETGEAR ( NASDAQ:NTGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($1.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $210.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.99 million. NETGEAR had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NETGEAR, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NTGR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet cut shares of NETGEAR from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. BWS Financial lowered their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

In other NETGEAR news, Director Sarah Butterfass sold 1,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $38,450.37. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,704 shares in the company, valued at $304,500.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 2,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $47,404.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,383,200.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,848 shares of company stock worth $146,409. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. It offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi systems, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi hotspots, Wi-Fi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, Wi-Fi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value-added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

