SRH Total Return Fund (NYSE:STEW) Trading Down 1.4%

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Get Rating) shares fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.05 and last traded at $13.10. 60,736 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 88,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.28.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%.

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, LLC It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

