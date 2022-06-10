Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,530,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,606 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.57% of Starwood Property Trust worth $112,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Starwood Property Trust by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,841,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,151,000 after purchasing an additional 513,432 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,657,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,266,000 after acquiring an additional 120,342 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,458,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,444,000 after acquiring an additional 12,294 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,145,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,829,000 after acquiring an additional 6,538 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 972,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,637,000 after acquiring an additional 318,262 shares during the period. 46.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

STWD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

In other news, COO Andrew Jay Sossen sold 33,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $818,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $22.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.47. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.88 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $293.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.30 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 56.16% and a return on equity of 14.86%. Starwood Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.48%.

About Starwood Property Trust (Get Rating)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.