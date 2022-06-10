State Street Corp Grows Position in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,919,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 325,489 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 5.05% of Urban Edge Properties worth $112,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,301,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,132,000 after purchasing an additional 28,963 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Urban Edge Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 159.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 5.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 487,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,935,000 after purchasing an additional 24,225 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 159,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 11,490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.94.

UE opened at $17.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Urban Edge Properties has a 52-week low of $16.61 and a 52-week high of $20.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.48. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.01%.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

