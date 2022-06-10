State Street Corp Has $108.70 Million Stock Holdings in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,725,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 570,796 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 6.05% of Avid Bioservices worth $108,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the fourth quarter worth about $511,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the fourth quarter worth about $1,755,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 12.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 6,218 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 96.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 490,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,579,000 after acquiring an additional 241,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CDMO. Stephens lowered their price objective on Avid Bioservices from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Avid Bioservices from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Avid Bioservices in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Avid Bioservices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.80.

Shares of CDMO stock opened at $13.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $824.85 million, a P/E ratio of 83.51 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.63. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $34.51.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $31.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 12.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $106,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,200 shares in the company, valued at $746,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 1,974 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $43,487.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,309 shares of company stock valued at $253,047. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

About Avid Bioservices (Get Rating)

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.