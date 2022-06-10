State Street Corp Has $111.04 Million Stake in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

State Street Corp grew its position in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,309,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,192 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 2.53% of Kodiak Sciences worth $111,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 2,160.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Kodiak Sciences by 53.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Exane Derivatives grew its position in Kodiak Sciences by 8,472.7% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KOD. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $147.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $149.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $90.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kodiak Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.33.

Shares of KOD stock opened at $8.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.11. The company has a market cap of $442.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.97. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $26.39.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by ($0.32). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.98) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 122,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.72 per share, for a total transaction of $698,412.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,843,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,906,587.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders bought a total of 816,015 shares of company stock valued at $5,670,730 over the last quarter. 39.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kodiak Sciences Profile (Get Rating)

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.