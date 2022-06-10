State Street Corp Has $113.90 Million Stock Holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

State Street Corp decreased its stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,574,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,759 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 3.08% of HealthEquity worth $113,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on HQY. StockNews.com lowered HealthEquity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on HealthEquity from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on HealthEquity from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded HealthEquity from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on HealthEquity from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.23.

Shares of HQY opened at $63.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.51 and a 200 day moving average of $56.08. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.81 and a 12 month high of $84.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.61, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.08.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

