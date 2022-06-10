State Street Corp Purchases 130,364 Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

State Street Corp boosted its position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,886,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,364 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 4.11% of National Health Investors worth $110,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NHI. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the fourth quarter worth $573,000. Wolverine Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 903,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,939,000 after buying an additional 54,207 shares during the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

NYSE:NHI opened at $61.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 23.40 and a quick ratio of 23.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.06 and a 200-day moving average of $56.30. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.58 and a beta of 0.96. National Health Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $50.22 and a one year high of $69.23.

National Health Investors ( NYSE:NHI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $71.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.06 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 29.35%. The company’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 195.65%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NHI. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.40.

National Health Investors Profile (Get Rating)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.