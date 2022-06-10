StockNews.com Begins Coverage on National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on National Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NKSH opened at $32.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.70. National Bankshares has a 12-month low of $31.42 and a 12-month high of $39.19.

National Bankshares ( NASDAQ:NKSH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $12.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 million. National Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 38.29%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that National Bankshares will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKSH. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Palladium Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth $900,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in shares of National Bankshares by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 79,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 15,792 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of National Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth $566,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of National Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth $425,000. 25.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Bankshares Company Profile

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

