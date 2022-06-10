StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MESO. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on Mesoblast from $6.50 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mesoblast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

NASDAQ MESO opened at $2.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.66 million, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 3.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.32. Mesoblast has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $8.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Mesoblast ( NASDAQ:MESO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 921.09% and a negative return on equity of 16.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mesoblast will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Mesoblast by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 7,369 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC increased its holdings in Mesoblast by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 255,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Mesoblast in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Mesoblast by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Mesoblast in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. 2.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines in the United States, Australia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases.

