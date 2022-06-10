StockNews.com Lowers TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) to Sell

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

NASDAQ TFSL opened at $14.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 58.71 and a beta of 0.46. TFS Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.69 and a fifty-two week high of $21.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

TFS Financial ( NASDAQ:TFSL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $68.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.10 million. TFS Financial had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 3.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TFS Financial will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TFS Financial news, Director Martin J. Cohen acquired 5,000 shares of TFS Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.01 per share, with a total value of $70,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 84,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,180,888.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TFSL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in TFS Financial by 21.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 805,848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,377,000 after acquiring an additional 143,256 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in TFS Financial by 49.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,228 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 5,021 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in TFS Financial by 6,114.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 24,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 24,517 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in TFS Financial by 17.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 392,152 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,510,000 after acquiring an additional 59,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in TFS Financial during the first quarter valued at $249,000. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

