Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Strattec Security stock opened at $33.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.27 million, a PE ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.32 and its 200-day moving average is $37.01. Strattec Security has a fifty-two week low of $29.50 and a fifty-two week high of $51.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.46.
Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $115.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.61 million. Strattec Security had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 2.18%. As a group, analysts expect that Strattec Security will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.
Strattec Security Company Profile (Get Rating)
Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company offers mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Strattec Security (STRT)
- The Institutions Are Rotating Into Olli’s Bargain Outlet
- Would Netflix acquiring Roku be a positive for the stock?
- Inflation, An Economic Winter Is Approaching
- Microcap Oil-Dri Corporation Is A Buy For Income Investors
- Now’s The Time To Buy MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB)
Receive News & Ratings for Strattec Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strattec Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.