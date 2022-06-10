Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Strattec Security stock opened at $33.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.27 million, a PE ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.32 and its 200-day moving average is $37.01. Strattec Security has a fifty-two week low of $29.50 and a fifty-two week high of $51.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Get Strattec Security alerts:

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $115.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.61 million. Strattec Security had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 2.18%. As a group, analysts expect that Strattec Security will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Strattec Security by 573.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 140,985 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after buying an additional 120,035 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Strattec Security in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,185,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Strattec Security by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 33,210 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Strattec Security by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,295 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Strattec Security by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,006 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Strattec Security Company Profile (Get Rating)

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company offers mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Strattec Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strattec Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.