Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management decreased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,673 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SU. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

SU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$42.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.20.

SU stock opened at $41.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.18. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $17.10 and a one year high of $42.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.96.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.18 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 15.69%. Research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.3623 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.57%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.