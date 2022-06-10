Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,972 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 30,372 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $2,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. 58.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$42.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

Shares of SU opened at $41.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.38 and its 200-day moving average is $30.96. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $42.72. The firm has a market cap of $59.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.21. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.18 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.3623 per share. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 43.57%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

