Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Sets New 52-Week Low on Insider Selling

Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $36.95 and last traded at $37.03, with a volume of 10153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.83.

Specifically, Director Teresa Deluca sold 1,535 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $82,122.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Baldock sold 8,677 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total value of $427,949.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,683 shares of company stock valued at $5,939,405. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.11.

The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.76. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.77.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 444.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the third quarter worth about $203,000.

Surgery Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

