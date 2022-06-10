SVB Leerink Comments on Moderna, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Moderna in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 7th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now expects that the company will earn $6.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $5.88. SVB Leerink currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Moderna’s Q3 2022 earnings at $6.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.08 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.85.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $134.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.14. Moderna has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $497.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $3.40. Moderna had a net margin of 64.77% and a return on equity of 121.86%. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. Moderna’s revenue was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 7,541 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.67, for a total value of $1,294,563.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.66, for a total transaction of $369,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 346,570 shares of company stock valued at $50,669,969. 17.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Moderna by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 166,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Moderna by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 321,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,340,000 after acquiring an additional 80,010 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Moderna by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 57,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,949,000 after acquiring an additional 23,344 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter worth about $430,000. 61.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

