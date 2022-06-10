Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) Insider Jennie Daly Purchases 115 Shares

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW – Get Rating) insider Jennie Daly acquired 115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.63) per share, with a total value of £149.50 ($187.34).
Jennie Daly also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 25th, Jennie Daly sold 43,039 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 133 ($1.67), for a total value of £57,241.87 ($71,731.67).
LON TW opened at GBX 130.15 ($1.63) on Friday. Taylor Wimpey plc has a 1-year low of GBX 119.60 ($1.50) and a 1-year high of GBX 185.02 ($2.32). The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of £4.64 billion and a PE ratio of 8.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 128.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 145.48.
About Taylor Wimpey (Get Rating)
Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.
