TC Biopharm (NASDAQ:TCBP) Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP – Get Rating) dropped 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.37 and last traded at $0.39. Approximately 805,786 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 1,655,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.09.
TC Biopharm Company Profile (NASDAQ:TCBP)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TC Biopharm (TCBP)
- Nutanix Stock Bestows a Cheap Entry
- The Institutions Are Rotating Into Olli’s Bargain Outlet
- Inflation, An Economic Winter Is Approaching
- Microcap Oil-Dri Corporation Is A Buy For Income Investors
- Would Netflix acquiring Roku be a positive for the stock?
Receive News & Ratings for TC Biopharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Biopharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.