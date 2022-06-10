TC Biopharm (NASDAQ:TCBP) Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP – Get Rating) dropped 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.37 and last traded at $0.39. Approximately 805,786 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 1,655,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.09.

TC Biopharm Company Profile (NASDAQ:TCBP)

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing immunotherapy products based on its allogeneic gamma delta T cell platform. Its product pipeline includes OmnImmune, an unmodified cell therapy used in the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and ImmuniStim, an unmodified cell therapy to treat COVID-19.

