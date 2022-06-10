TEAM (LON:TEAM) Stock Price Up 2.2%

TEAM plc (LON:TEAM – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 63.90 ($0.80) and last traded at GBX 63.90 ($0.80). Approximately 1,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 20,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62.50 ($0.78).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 65.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 68.08. The stock has a market cap of £13.74 million and a P/E ratio of -4.20.

TEAM plc provides portfolio management services to private clients, trusts, and charities. Its services cover discretionary and advisory investment management. The company is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

