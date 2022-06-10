Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Stock Position Increased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,874 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $2,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 23.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,006,242 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $432,261,000 after purchasing an additional 190,378 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 844,742 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $368,082,000 after purchasing an additional 8,220 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $248,203,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 300,758 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $131,398,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 285,097 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $124,556,000 after buying an additional 4,601 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TDY stock opened at $393.73 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $374.03 and a 1-year high of $493.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $431.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $430.23.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.18. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.98 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

