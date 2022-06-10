Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on TXRH. Gordon Haskett upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Wedbush increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.71.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Shares of TXRH opened at $79.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. Texas Roadhouse has a 1 year low of $68.58 and a 1 year high of $102.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $987.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.62 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Hernan E. Mujica sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $156,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,197,757.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 92.7% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile (Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.