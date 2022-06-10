The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.00 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) to post sales of $12.00 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Allstate’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.56 billion to $12.44 billion. Allstate posted sales of $12.36 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allstate will report full-year sales of $48.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $47.28 billion to $50.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $51.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $50.47 billion to $53.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Allstate.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.11 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ALL shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.57.

ALL stock opened at $127.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Allstate has a 12 month low of $106.11 and a 12 month high of $144.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.48%.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $18,941,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,316,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,666,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Allstate by 186.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 183,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,301,000 after purchasing an additional 119,069 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Allstate by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 56,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at $560,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Allstate by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 178,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,681,000 after purchasing an additional 17,766 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

