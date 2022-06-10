The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Position Trimmed by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 303,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,814 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.32% of Simply Good Foods worth $12,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,836,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 885,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,824,000 after acquiring an additional 231,414 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 236.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 266,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,089,000 after acquiring an additional 187,447 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 458,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,051,000 after acquiring an additional 176,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Linda Zink sold 5,000 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $222,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 21,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,586. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 100,000 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $4,469,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,852.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SMPL opened at $37.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.42 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.60. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 52-week low of $32.94 and a 52-week high of $45.77.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

