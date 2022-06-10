The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Holdings Raised by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,479 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $2,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Wendy’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Wendy’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Wendy’s by 210.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Wendy’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Wendy's alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Wendy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Wendy’s from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Wendy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.81.

Shares of Wendy’s stock opened at $18.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.18 and its 200-day moving average is $21.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The Wendy’s Company has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $25.61.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 10.20%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 56.82%.

Wendy’s Profile (Get Rating)

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.