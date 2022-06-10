TheStreet Lowers Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) to D+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Natuzzi in a report on Monday. They set a hold rating for the company.

Shares of Natuzzi stock opened at $8.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.25 million, a P/E ratio of -40.47 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.29. Natuzzi has a 12-month low of $7.85 and a 12-month high of $21.81.

Natuzzi ( NYSE:NTZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Natuzzi had a negative return on equity of 1.77% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $132.96 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Natuzzi in the second quarter valued at $96,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Natuzzi by 11.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Natuzzi in the first quarter valued at $189,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Natuzzi in the first quarter valued at $534,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Natuzzi by 1.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.72% of the company’s stock.

About Natuzzi (Get Rating)

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores worldwide. It operates through two segments, Natuzzi Brand and Private Label. The company's products primarily include stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; home furnishing accessories, including coffee tables, lamps, rugs, and wall units; and home accessories, which include vases, mirrors, magazines racks, trays, and decorative objects.

