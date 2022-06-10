Trine II Acquisition (NYSE:TRAQ) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Trine II Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRAQ – Get Rating) shares rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.96 and last traded at $9.96. Approximately 37,616 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 131,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.94.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.94.

Get Trine II Acquisition alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Trine II Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $498,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trine II Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $2,488,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Trine II Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $2,997,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Trine II Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $5,988,000. Institutional investors own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

Trine II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trine II Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trine II Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.