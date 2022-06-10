Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) to post $0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Trustmark’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.46. Trustmark reported earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 35.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Trustmark will report full year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Trustmark.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. Trustmark had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $156.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TRMK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Trustmark from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trustmark in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Trustmark by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 135,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after buying an additional 57,485 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Trustmark by 1.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 845,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,246,000 after purchasing an additional 14,647 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Trustmark by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 35,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 19,470 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new position in Trustmark during the third quarter worth $404,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Trustmark by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 173,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,632,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. 73.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trustmark stock opened at $28.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Trustmark has a 1 year low of $26.67 and a 1 year high of $35.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.23%.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

