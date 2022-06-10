Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 98.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,156 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $2,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC increased its holdings in Twilio by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 68,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,957,000 after purchasing an additional 7,513 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in Twilio by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 51,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,379,000 after purchasing an additional 19,166 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Twilio by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Twilio by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Twilio by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 496,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,628,000 after purchasing an additional 14,406 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TWLO shares. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Twilio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Twilio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.04.

In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 2,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $252,807.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,665 shares in the company, valued at $8,437,320.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.61, for a total transaction of $325,041.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 93,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,099,106.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,535 shares of company stock worth $1,510,014 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TWLO opened at $98.49 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.67 and a 12 month high of $412.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.10 and a quick ratio of 8.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of -18.14 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.47.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

