United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,316 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.17% of United Bankshares worth $7,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in United Bankshares by 674.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 58,091 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,313,000. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in United Bankshares by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in United Bankshares by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 872,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,752,000 after purchasing an additional 69,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in United Bankshares by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 68,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 36,234 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ UBSI opened at $35.41 on Friday. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.74 and a 12 month high of $39.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.91.

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. United Bankshares had a net margin of 33.45% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $237.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1483.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 55.38%.

In other United Bankshares news, Chairman Richard M. Sr Adams, Sr. purchased 7,776 shares of United Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.60 per share, for a total transaction of $261,273.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 20,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,715.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

