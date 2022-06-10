United Natural Foods, Inc. to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.22 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:UNFI)

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of United Natural Foods in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst E. Larson now expects that the company will earn $1.22 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.05. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for United Natural Foods’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

Shares of United Natural Foods stock opened at $41.15 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.38. United Natural Foods has a 12 month low of $30.61 and a 12 month high of $57.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.03.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.13. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 1,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $84,498.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNFI. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in United Natural Foods by 280.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

