urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) and Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR) Head-To-Head Analysis

urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Rating) and Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for urban-gro and Distribution Solutions Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score urban-gro 0 0 3 0 3.00 Distribution Solutions Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

urban-gro currently has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 235.57%. Given urban-gro’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe urban-gro is more favorable than Distribution Solutions Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares urban-gro and Distribution Solutions Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio urban-gro $62.11 million 1.02 -$880,000.00 ($0.02) -298.00 Distribution Solutions Group $417.73 million 2.16 $9.41 million $1.57 29.59

Distribution Solutions Group has higher revenue and earnings than urban-gro. urban-gro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Distribution Solutions Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

urban-gro has a beta of 2, suggesting that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Distribution Solutions Group has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.3% of urban-gro shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.2% of Distribution Solutions Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.6% of urban-gro shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 51.8% of Distribution Solutions Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares urban-gro and Distribution Solutions Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets urban-gro 0.02% 0.04% 0.03% Distribution Solutions Group 3.42% 20.28% 10.69%

Summary

Distribution Solutions Group beats urban-gro on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

urban-gro Company Profile (Get Rating)

urban-gro, Inc. operates as an engineering design services company that integrates complex environmental equipment systems to create indoor cultivation facilities for the commercial horticulture market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers engineering and design services, including cultivation space programming, integrated cultivation design, and full-facility mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; training services ranging from equipment standard operating procedure libraries to staff training sessions; facility and equipment commissioning services; program overview and pricing; and related-party hardware and software platforms. It also offers an integrated suite of cultivation equipment systems and crop management products, which include environmental controls, fertigation and irrigation distribution, water treatment and wastewater reclamation systems, and purpose-built heating, ventilation, and air conditioning equipment systems; commercial horticulture lighting solutions; rolling and automated container benching systems; specialty fans; and microbial mitigation and odor reduction systems. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Lafayette, Colorado.

Distribution Solutions Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lawson Products, Inc. sells and distributes specialty products to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations market. It sells its products to customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

