Vale S.A. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $4.12 Per Share (NYSE:VALE)

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Vale in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $4.12 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.97. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vale’s FY2024 earnings at $4.32 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.36 EPS.

Get Vale alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vale from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. HSBC upgraded shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.25 to $21.50 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Vale from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vale in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.96.

Shares of VALE opened at $17.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.65. Vale has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $23.17. The stock has a market cap of $85.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 203,688,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,855,813,000 after purchasing an additional 16,114,413 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 1,067.9% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,658,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $313,006,000 after purchasing an additional 14,317,970 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,304,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,565,299,000 after purchasing an additional 12,609,820 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 916.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,794,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $179,373,000 after purchasing an additional 11,535,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 144,894,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,896,461,000 after purchasing an additional 11,140,797 shares during the last quarter. 23.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vale Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.